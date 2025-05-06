Enemy launched massive attack on Kharkiv with "shaheds": 20 strikes were recorded, four people were injured (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 6 May, Kharkiv was under massive attack by enemy combat drones. Four districts of Kharkiv - Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi - were under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the roof and a room of a private residential building over an area of 100 square metres caught fire as a result of the fall of debris from a Shahed UAV.

An enemy drone was spotted crashing in Kholodnohirsk district. A car is on fire. Another drone hit the ground, damaging a residential building.

A restaurant building is burning in Kyivskyi district as a result of a UAV strike.

As a result of a drone strike on the Industrialnyi district, a car was damaged by a blast wave and debris. It caught fire.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, 17 hits were recorded in Kharkiv and two people were reported injured.

"A 71-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. They are being provided with medical assistance," said Syniehubov.

Update

Later, Syniehubov reported that the enemy attacked the city with 20 "shaheds" in several waves. The massive attack lasted over 2 hours.

The number of people injured as a result of hostile attacks on Kharkiv increased to 4.

"The 59-year-old and 44-year-old men also suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," Syniehubov later said.







