Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 959,500 people (+1430 per day), 10,766 tanks, 27,431 artillery systems, 22,416 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 959,500 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 959500 (+1430) people,
tanks - 10766 (+3) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22416 (+5) units,
artillery systems - 27431 (+61) units,
MLRS - 1378 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 1155 (+0) units,
aircraft - 372 (+0) units
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35142 (+145),
cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),
warships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks - 47353 (+103) units,
special equipment - 3873 (+3)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password