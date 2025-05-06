ENG
News Shelling of Sumy region
Civilian who was wounded as result of hostile shelling of Bilopillia community in Sumy region died in hospital

Shelling of Sumy region on 4 May

A civilian who was wounded on 5 May as a result of hostile shelling of the Bilopillia community in Sumy region died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Kalchenko.

"The man was taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. The deceased was 34 years old. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends," the statement reads.

As a reminder, yesterday the occupiers struck at Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska communities in Sumy region.

Read more: Occupiers hits Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities in Sumy region, killing three, injuring seven (updated)

