Civilian who was wounded as result of hostile shelling of Bilopillia community in Sumy region died in hospital

A civilian who was wounded on 5 May as a result of hostile shelling of the Bilopillia community in Sumy region died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Kalchenko.

"The man was taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. The deceased was 34 years old. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends," the statement reads.

As a reminder, yesterday the occupiers struck at Bilopilska and Vorozhbianska communities in Sumy region.

