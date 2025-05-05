Uccupiers hits Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities in Sumy region, killing three, injuring four (updated)

In the town of Vorozhba, Sumy district, Sumy region, two people died in the afternoon of May 5 as a result of a Russian strike by KABs.

This was reported by the mayor Andrii Druzhchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, the city was attacked by guided aerial bombs. The explosions killed two men. Residential buildings were also damaged.

According to Andrii Druzhchenko, the number of people who want to evacuate the city has increased due to the intensified shelling.

Contact number of the evacuation officer: 093 53 345 00.

Updated information

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office later reported that on the afternoon of May 5, Russian occupying forces launched strikes on the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities in the Sumy region.

As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old civilian man was killed in the Bilopillia community. Another man, aged 34, sustained injuries.

In the Vorozhba community, according to preliminary information, two men suffered fatal injuries. Three other people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy.

Preliminary investigations are being conducted into the commission of war crimes by Russians that resulted in the death of people (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that residents of Bilopillya and Vorozhba, Sumy region, are urgently called to evacuate.

