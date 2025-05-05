Occupiers attacked State Emergency Service unit in Kupiansk with GAB, no rescuers were injured. PHOTOS

In the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, Russian troops conducted a direct aerial bomb attack (GAB) on the building of the State Fire and Rescue Unit of the State Emergency Service.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, at the time of the strike, the personnel were on call, and only one rescuer remained in the unit - he was not injured.

See more: Consequences of enemy strikes on Kharkiv: 51 people injured, including two children, houses, cars, and civilian enterprise damaged (updated). PHOTOS









