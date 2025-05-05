Six killed and six injured, including two children, in Russian shelling of Donetsk region on May 4 and 5

Russian forces killed six people in the Donetsk region over May 4 and 5. Six others were injured, including two children.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, we confirmed the deaths of five people killed by Russian forces yesterday: four civilians aged 47 to 68 were killed in Rih, Pokrovsk community; another victim was a 40-year-old resident of Myrnohrad," the statement reads.

According to Filashkin, Russian troops also killed one person today in Novoekonomichne, Hrodivka community, wounded three people in Myrnohrad, and three more in Novodonetske.

Among the wounded in Novodonetske are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

