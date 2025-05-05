Russia fired ballistic missiles and 116 Shaheds: 42 targets hit, 21 lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones of various types on the night of 5 May 2025.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, Russian troops struck Sumy region with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk region, as well as 116 attack UAVs and other types of imitator drones from other regions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - Russian Federation, Prymorsk - occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

"As of 09.00, 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north and south of the country.

21 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected by the enemy attack.

See more: Throughout day, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: one person was killed, three were wounded, and infrastructure was damaged.. PHOTOS