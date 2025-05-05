ENG
Throughout day, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery: one person was killed, three were wounded, and infrastructure was damaged.. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 4 May, Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. The shelling killed one person and wounded three others.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

"During the day, the enemy was continuously firing at the settlements of Nikopol district. They directed their weapons at the district centre, Pokrovsk and Marhanetska communities. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery," the statement said.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

According to Lysak, two men injured in the daytime attack on Marhanets remain in hospital. The injured woman was transferred to outpatient care.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

Several vehicles were damaged by an enemy UAV.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

In Nikopol district, infrastructure, a utility company and an educational institution were damaged. Six private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

Rescuers in the Synelnykivskyi district extinguished fires caused by guided aerial bombs. In Novopavlivska community, a man died, two private houses were destroyed and three others were damaged.

