Enemy struck Marhanets with drone: three women were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops sent a UAV to target Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three people were injured. They are men aged 39 and 68 and a 75-year-old woman. All the hospitalised are receiving the necessary medical care. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

According to the updated information provided by the RMA, four private houses and several outbuildings were damaged in Nikopol as a result of the previous night's hostile attack with Grad multiple rocket launchers. A garage, a greenhouse and cars were damaged.









As a result of the morning UAV attacks, one private house in each of the Marhanets and Myrove districts was damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked Nikopol district with Grad: houses and three businesses were damaged.