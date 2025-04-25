Two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region hit by Russian shelling: six injured, houses, shops, and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 April, Russian invaders shelled the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The shelling resulted in casualties, destruction and damage to infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The aggressor struck the Novopavlivka community of Synelnykove district with GABs (Guided Aerial Bombs).

Two people were reportedly injured. A 64-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition.

A religious institution, a shop, and a private house were also destroyed. Another 7 houses were damaged. As well as a post office, an administrative building, an outbuilding, 2 cars and the same number of tractors.

The occupiers shelled Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery. The district centre, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrov communities were hit.

Three women and a man were injured. An enterprise, an administrative building, a shop, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Lysak also reported that efforts were underway in Pavlohrad to deal with the aftermath of the drone attack. Fifteen people were injured in the city. Three were killed. In addition to the five-story residential building, two more apartment buildings were damaged, with windows shattered. Glass was also blown out at a community organization’s building.

He also added that, according to updated information, 58 people were injured in the bus strike in Marhanets that occurred the previous day. Thirty remain hospitalized, with four in serious condition.

See more: Enemy attacked Nikopol district: woman was wounded, there are damages. PHOTO