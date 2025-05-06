Zelenskyy congratulated soldiers on Infantry Day: Ukrainian flag rises wherever you enter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers on Infantry Day, which is celebrated on 6 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Today is the day of the soldiers on whom Ukrainian positions and the Ukrainian state are held. The Ukrainian flag rises wherever a Ukrainian infantryman enters.

Our infantry soldiers are always in the most difficult parts of the frontline. They hold the defence, make assaults, stop the enemy and protect our land. Mechanised, motorised infantry, rifle, assault, mountain assault units are the backbone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Head of State thanked the Ukrainian infantry for defending Ukraine.

"Ukraine stands as long as the infantry stands. Happy professional day, soldiers! Thank you for your strength, resilience and daily struggle. We are proud of you!" - Zelenskyy added.

