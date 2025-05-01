Ukrainian troops regained 115 positions in April, - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian military is using active defence tactics, and thanks to such actions, a total of 115 positions were regained within a month.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a comprehensive meeting on the results of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2025.

"We are focusing our main efforts on deterring the Russian aggressor in threatening areas, which are primarily Sumy and Kursk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk. In doing so, we are using active defence tactics: thanks to these actions, our soldiers regained a total of 115 positions over the past month.

Our artillery, aviation, unmanned aerial systems and other components of complex firepower are actively working. For instance, in April, DeepStrike systems hit 62 targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, destroying military facilities and undermining the aggressor's military-industrial complex.

Read more: In April, units of Unmanned Systems Forces of AFU hit and destroyed more than 83,000 targets, 8% increase compared to March. Defeat efficiency increased by another 5%, - Syrskyi

This was another month of building up the UAV sector, optimising the command and control system of the Armed Forces and enhancing the training of personnel," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Syrskyi also said that the scaling up of units to brigades with a reinforced unmanned component was ongoing. The manning of priority assault regiments does not stop. The transition to the corps system is underway: the management of the new army corps and the Airborne Forces corps has been formed, their manning is nearing completion, and the emphasis is on centralised training and combat training.

Read more: Over 11,500 Russian vehicles and military equipment units destroyed by Defense Forces since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

In addition, he said, mobilisation measures were underway.

"We are ensuring the deployment of the "18-24" recruitment project and the transfer of personnel from non-combat units to combat ones.

By the way, the transfer of 30.5 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces has already been agreed through the Army+ application," added Syrskyi.

At the same time, Syrskyi noted that there was a positive trend in the state of discipline and law and order in the Armed Forces: the number of criminal offences in the army decreased by 43% compared to 2024.

Watch more: Almost 600,000 enemy casualties in 1 year and 4 months – Syrskyi. VIDEO