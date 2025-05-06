AFU lack trust between some units. This leads to lack of synchronisation, - US General McKiernan

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is little trust between the tactical and operational staffs and interspecies formations.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with ZN.ua by a four-star retired US general, former commander of US troops in Afghanistan, David McKiernan.

"In the US Army, we try to follow certain leadership principles known as Mission Command in every operation. The principle that I believe is the most important for successful mission execution is mutual trust.

In my opinion, there is trust at the tactical level, but there is much less trust between the tactical and operational staffs. This also applies to inter-service formations, which leads to insufficient synchronisation between army units, marines, airborne assault troops, UAV units and the Air Force," the US general said.

