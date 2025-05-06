Russian shelling hits Komyshany in Kherson region, killing woman

A woman was killed in the Kherson region as a result of the artillery shelling of the village of Komyshany by Russian troops on May 6.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary investigative data, the attack was on the residential sector. At the time of the attack, the woman was in the yard and sustained fatal injuries.

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that led to the death of a civilian.

Read more: Consequences of attack by "shaheds" on Odesa region: one person killed, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS