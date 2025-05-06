Poland is dealing with unprecedented attempt of Russian interference in presidential election, - Deputy Prime Minister Gawkowski

Poland said that during the current presidential election, the country is facing an unprecedented attempt to interfere with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was stated by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski at a conference on defense.

Thus, the Polish authorities claim that the country's role as a logistics hub for assistance to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

"During the current presidential elections in Poland, we are dealing with an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the electoral process by Russia," Gawkowski said.

He said that this is happening "by spreading disinformation in combination with hybrid attacks on Poland's critical infrastructure in order to paralyze the normal functioning of the state."

According to him, the attacks were aimed at water utilities, thermal power plants, energy supply facilities and public administration bodies. The level of the Russian cyber threat in Poland has more than doubled compared to last year.

"Today, more than a dozen incidents against critical infrastructure are registered in Poland every minute I speak," the minister added.