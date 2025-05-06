Russians use ZNPP as military base and training ground for drone operators - Defense Forces

Russian occupation forces continue to use the seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a military base, in particular to shelter units and train drone crews.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports .

According to him, the ZNPP remains an attractive target for the enemy, as Ukrainian troops do not strike at critical infrastructure. That is why the Russians are arranging training grounds for UAV operators on its territory, as well as deploying personnel, including units of the Russian Guard, including the Akhmat group.

Voloshyn did not specify the exact number of occupation forces at the station, noting that there are various formations that can keep equipment and personnel in large numbers: "There are different units there. The station is large and they can keep some equipment there," the spokesman said.

