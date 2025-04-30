Rosatom says it is open to discussing U.S. presence at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev has stated that Russia is prepared to discuss the presence of the United States at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as part of peace negotiations.

His statement was quoted by the Russian state news agency Interfax, according to Censor.NET.

"If a political decision is made by the country’s leadership, we are ready to discuss this with the American side," Likhachev said.

It is worth noting that just a few days earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was ready to "seek a balance of interests" in the negotiations — but not to transfer control of the seized ZNPP to anyone.

For reference, U.S. proposals to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war — presented in Paris by Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff — include provisions for Russia to return control of the occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the Kakhovka Dam to Ukraine. Reuters previously published the details of this plan. According to the proposal, Ukraine would regain control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant through U.S.-administered management and oversight, with electricity to be distributed between Ukraine and Russia. The plan also envisages Ukraine

