Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to six soldiers, four of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on six servicemembers, four of whom received the country’s highest state award posthumously.

The corresponding decrees, dated May 5, have been published on the official website of the Head of State, Censor.NET reports.

The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to:

Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Datskyi (Decree No. 273/2025);

Junior Sergeant Andrii Dubnytskyi (posthumously, Decree No. 274/2025);

Junior Sergeant Mykola Molchanov (Decree No. 275/2025);

Soldier Illia Ostapenko (posthumously, Decree No. 276/2025);

Junior Sergeant Kyrylo Ulman (posthumously, Decree No. 277/2025);

Sergeant Oleksandr Sharhorodskyi (posthumously, Decree No. 278/2025).

The awards were granted for personal courage and heroism in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for their selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

