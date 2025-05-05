Situation on battlefield proves that Russia does not want long-term ceasefire, which will open way for diplomacy, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Markáta Pekárová-Adamová and deputy speakers of the Chamber of Deputies representing all political parties.

According to the President, the meeting focused on support for Ukraine and peace.

"The situation on the battlefield proves it: Russia does not want a long silence that will open the way for diplomacy," Zelenskyy stressed.

The parties also discussed sanctions and Ukraine's future in the European Union.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects sanctions against Russia to be strengthened and the first clusters to be opened in negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"I thank the Czech Parliament and all political forces for supporting our country from the first days of the full-scale war. Thank you for supporting our movement to NATO and the EU," he added.

