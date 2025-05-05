Czech Republic will continue "shell initiative" until just peace is achieved - Pavel

The Czech Republic will continue its initiative to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces until a just peace is achieved for Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel at a briefing after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague, "Ukrinform" reports, Censor.NET cites.

Pavel noted that the Czech initiative is currently supported financially by 11 countries, and there are promises and commitments until the end of this year.

"If everything goes as agreed, we will be able to transfer 1.8 million units of large-calibre ammunition by the end of the year," the Czech leader said, adding that negotiations are already underway on supplies for next year.

Read more: EU will try to reach 2 million artillery shells for Ukraine this year - Kallas

According to him, thanks to the "Czech initiative", the gap in the amount of ammunition between Russia and Ukraine has been reduced from a ratio of 10:1 to about 2:1.

"The Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine to make it strong on the battlefield. And we will continue to transfer (ammunition - ed.) as long as necessary until we achieve a just peace for Ukraine," the Czech leader said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to receive three million artillery shells this year, including 1.8 million under the Czech initiative.

Read more: Czech initiative has enough funds to send ammunition to Ukraine by September - Lipavsky