ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7804 visitors online
News Putin announces truce for 9 May
2 740 35

Zelenskyy on Russia’s proposal for "silence regime" on 9 May: We do not trust Russians, there may be provocations

Zelenskyy does not rule out that Russia may resort to provocations on 8-10 May

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the so-called three-day "truce" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from 8 to 11 May.

He said this during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, all these days, they are saying that they want a partial (ceasefire - ed.). But you should know, for example, the number of assaults today, the highest in recent months. They show more than 200 assaults... I had a report from General Syrskyi. He told me that yesterday, for example, there were more than 200 assaults. That is, there is no faith, there may be provocations. And if someone still believes them (Russians - ed.), let them try it on themselves," the head of state said.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for 8-10 May in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.

Read more: Fico is outraged by Zelenskyy’s statement about parade in Moscow and says he will go there anyway

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6466) Truce (450) war in Ukraine (2584)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 