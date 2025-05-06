Ukraine plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026 – Shmyhal

At the beginning of the first quarter of next year, Ukraine plans to submit its application for membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the announcement during the presentation of the OECD's country reviews on Ukraine on Tuesday, which was also attended by the organisation’s Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

"We discussed the need to complete the necessary preparations in order to make a political decision. Ahead of our meeting with the Secretary-General, we talked about the importance of having an ambitious plan to submit Ukraine’s membership application at the beginning of the first quarter of next year," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also called on the OECD to explore options for moving Ukraine from risk group 7 to risk group 6 — a step that is important for attracting investment and cooperating with international financial institutions.