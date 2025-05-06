100,000 Ukrainian families have used eRestoration program over two years – Shmyhal

Over the past two years, nearly 100,000 Ukrainian families have taken advantage of the state-run "eRestoration" program.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting on May 6, Censor.NET reports.

"The eRestoration program marks its two-year anniversary. During this time, almost 100,000 Ukrainian families have received funds to repair damaged homes or used housing certificates to purchase new ones," the Prime Minister noted.

According to Shmyhal, assistance for home repairs has already reached UAH 9.8 billion. The government has also enabled the issuance of 17,400 housing certificates worth over UAH 25 billion. In addition, nearly 1,000 applications have been submitted for payments to build new homes on privately owned land.

"We are constantly adding new options to the eRestoration program. These now include compensation for internally displaced persons and the ability to use housing certificates as a down payment under the eOselya mortgage program," the head of government added.

