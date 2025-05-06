Ukraine has fully secured its external financing needs for 2025 – Shmyhal

Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2025 — amounting to over $39 billion — have been fully covered.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting on May 6, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, the budget deficit is being financed through both international assistance and domestic borrowing. He also emphasized that in 2025, the government plans to allocate 26% of GDP to the defense and security sector, underlining that these expenditures are funded by taxpayers.

In April, the general fund of the state budget received nearly UAH 275 billion in revenues, and over UAH 856 billion since the beginning of the year. According to the Prime Minister, these funds were generated through taxes, excise duties, customs payments, and fees.

Read more: As long as Ukraine is not in NATO, external financing of our 800,000-strong army is needed as security guarantee, - Zelenskyy