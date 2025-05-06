Zelenskyy conferred rank of brigadier general on three servicemen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees promoting three servicemen to the rank of brigadier general.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the official website of the President.

By Presidential Decree No. 282/2025 of May 5, 2025, the military rank of brigadier general was conferred on Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By Presidential Decree No. 283/2025 of May 5, 2025, the military rank of brigadier general was conferred on Colonel Oleksii Maistrenko, Head of the 169th Training Center named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

By Presidential Decree No. 284/2025 of May 5, 2025, the military rank of brigadier general was conferred on Colonel Oleksandr Bakulin, Commander of the 19th Army Corps of the Operational Command "South" of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

