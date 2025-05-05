Zelenskyy met with leadership of Czech Senate: they discussed, among other things, need for additional pressure on Russia. VIDEO

On Monday, 5 May, as part of his visit to the Czech Republic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Miloš Vystříl, his deputies and committee chairmen.

"We are grateful for the support of our European integration. Ukraine is ready to open the first negotiation clusters within the framework of the EU accession negotiations. We hope that the unity and determination of the EU countries will allow us to do this as soon as possible," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy also spoke with Czech parliamentarians about sustainable peace, the need for a full and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and additional pressure on Russia until a lasting silence begins. He stressed that Ukraine counts on the Czech Republic's support.

"I am grateful to the Senate for adopting nine resolutions in support of Ukraine and for its contribution to the promotion of the international Crimean platform," the Head of State added.

As a reminder, on Monday, 5 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala in Prague.

