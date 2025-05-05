Hub of national unity for Ukrainians to be opened in Prague, - Zelenskyy

A national unity hub will be opened in Prague to help Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, citing LB.ua, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in the Czech Republic.

As noted, such hubs will be opened in countries where there is a large presence of Ukrainian citizens. These are Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic. They are also discussing opening one in the UK.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these hubs are needed "in order not to lose contact with Ukrainians" who are abroad.

"It is important to emphasize that we strongly believe that after the end of the hot stage of the war, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to return to Ukraine. There are different reasons why people went abroad," the President said.

The hubs will provide Ukrainians with legal services and help citizens return home and find their place in Ukraine, as well as employment.

According to Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the Czech Republic is the country with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita. Currently, 160,000 Ukrainians work in the Czech Republic. Until March 2026, Ukrainian refugees will have temporary protection under EU law.

"We cannot wait until the last minute for information on what the situation will be. We will have a meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in June. There, I hope that the European position will be defined and a solution will be proposed," he said, adding that the proposals will depend on the current situation.