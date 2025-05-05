Sybiha and Czech Foreign Minister Lipavský discuss sanctions against Russia and continuation of military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský held a meeting in Prague, during which they discussed prospects for a just peace and ways to increase pressure on Russia.

This was reported by Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"In Prague, I was pleased to meet with my Czech colleague and friend Jan Lipavský to follow up on the outcomes of President Zelenskyi's visit to the Czech Republic. We also discussed the prospects for a just peace and the need to ramp up pressure on Russia, including through sanctions and continued military assistance to Ukraine," Sybiha stated.

The Ukrainian minister thanked the Czech Republic for its important and effective initiative to supply artillery ammunition, as well as all partner states that have joined the effort.

"The initiative is expected to be expanded to deliver 1.8 million shells to Ukraine this year. With allies like the Czech Republic, we are confident that we have the necessary support to strengthen Ukraine and move closer to achieving a just and lasting peace," Sybiha added.

