Explosion rock Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA

On the evening of 6 May, an explosion rocked the Dnipropetrovsk region amid a Russian ballistic-missile attack.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"It’s loud in the region. We are clarifying the information. The air-raid alert is still in effect. Remain in a safe place until the all-clear signal is given," he wrote.

Earlier, the Air Force had warned of a ballistic-missile threat coming from the north-eastern direction.

