Trump teases "very big announcement"

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that ahead of his visit to the Middle East, he "will have a very, very big announcement" to make concerning "some very important matters."

According to Censor.NET, citing Hromadske, he made the statement during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump said his visit to the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE — would begin on Monday, May 12. The "very, very big announcement" is expected to take place before then.

"As big as it gets. I’ll tell you what it’s about — it’s very positive […] We’ll make the announcement either Thursday or Friday, before we leave on Monday. But it’s going to be one of the most important announcements made in many years," the U.S. President promised.

