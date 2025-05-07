Biden on Trump’s strategy towards Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin is going to stop in Ukraine is just foolish

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, commented on the policy of the current US leader, Donald Trump, towards Russia.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

Since taking office, Donald Trump has told Ukraine that it should consider ceding territory to end the war, the publication notes.

"It is modern day appeasement," Biden says of Trump's approach.

Putin, US former president says, sees Ukraine as "part of Mother Russia".

"He believes he has historical rights to Ukraine... He can't stand the fact that the Soviet Union has collapsed. And anybody who thinks he's going to stop is just foolish," he explained.

Biden fears that Trump's approach might signal to other European countries that it's time to give in to Russia.

