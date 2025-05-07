Trump: Russia’s participation in 2026 World Cup could be "incentive" to end war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be a motivation for it to end its war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

During a conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump was surprised to learn that Russia was banned from participating in the competition. Infantino confirmed that due to the aggression against Ukraine, Russia is currently suspended from international tournaments, but expressed hope for peace and the possibility of the country's return to football.

"This could be a good incentive, right? We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are killed every week - it's hard to believe," the American president added.

At the same time, he emphasized that he had no influence on FIFA 's decision regarding the participation of national teams.

