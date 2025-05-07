EU is preparing transitional measures in case of end of "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine

The European Commission is preparing transitional mechanisms in case the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the EU is not updated in time after June 5.

This was announced by the European Commission spokesman Olof Gill during a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing theEP.

According to him, the so-called "trade visa-free regime" - autonomous trade measures that temporarily abolished duties and quotas for Ukrainian exports - expires on June 5. The Commission has no plans to extend them.

Read more: Audi suspends car exports to U.S. due to Trump tariffs

However, in order to avoid a return to pre-war trade restrictions, in case of a delay in the DCFTA revision, Brussels envisages the introduction of transitional measures. They will be agreed with Ukraine.

"We have been clear about this from the very beginning. We want to improve the DCFTA to offer long-term predictability and stability to operators in both the EU and Ukraine," the European Commission spokesperson said.

As noted, the planned changes also strengthen Ukraine's European integration path.