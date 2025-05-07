Environmental damage of war in Ukraine reached UAH 367 billion - Defense Ministry

As of the first quarter of 2025, the damage caused to the environment as a result of Russia's armed aggression is estimated at about UAH 367 billion (approximately $9 billion).

This was announced by Yuriy Sytnyk, Head of the Environmental Safety Department of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Censor.NET reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the main consequences include large-scale land contamination with construction waste, concrete fragments, asbestos, oil products, heavy metals and explosive residues. Thousands of hectares of forests have been destroyed by fires caused by the hostilities.

According to Sytnyk, the available estimates reflect only a part of the real scale of damage, as the full picture requires long-term scientific research and constant monitoring. He emphasized that the environmental consequences of the war are no less threatening than the humanitarian or economic ones.

Sytnyk noted that in 2023-2025, the Main Directorate has established cooperation with international organizations, including the OSCE, UNDP, FAO and UNEP. The next steps include the creation of the International Scientific and Technological Center for Environmental Research and War Remediation.