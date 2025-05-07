Russian shelling again puts Zaporizhzhia NPP at risk of blackout – Energy Ministry

As a result of a Russian attack, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power from one of its two external power lines connecting the plant to Ukraine’s unified energy system. One of the transmission lines supplying the plant was disconnected due to the shelling.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

It is currently noted that the plant is receiving electricity through only one remaining power line.

The ministry emphasized that the external power supply essential for the plant’s safe operation is once again under threat. A complete disconnection from the power grid could lead to another blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, posing a serious risk to radiation safety.

"As a result of a Russian strike, one of the power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine’s power system was once again disconnected. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will make every effort to restore power to the plant. The de-occupation of the station remains a key condition for its safe operation," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The ministry added that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of one.

Read more: Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region with GABs: 8 people wounded, dozens of houses damaged. PHOTOS