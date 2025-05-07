Ukraine should be given necessary weapons, but it should be done quietly, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is necessary to maintain "strategic uncertainty" and not to say out loud how much and what kind of weapons a country provides to Ukraine.

He said this at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Paris,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"I want our country to act in close coordination with all allies who support Ukraine - so that we do it as long as necessary, transparently among ourselves and with Ukrainians. That we meet their needs, but talk about it as little as possible. Because this ambiguity is a protection for the Ukrainians themselves," the French leader said.

Read more: US will continue to support Ukraine, - Trump’s adviser Pastor Burns

He also praised Merz's position of not speaking out loud about a possible authorization to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

"It is up to the Chancellor to make decisions for his country - consciously and sovereignly. But I support his desire to restore strategic uncertainty in this context, because it would be pointless to announce categories of weapons, delivery dates and models at press conferences every time," Macron said.

As a reminder, on May 7, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made his first foreign visit in this position: he arrived in France.