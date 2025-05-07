Russia shells Myrnohrad and Illinivka in Donetsk region, killing one and injuring eight. PHOTO

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 7 May, Russian forces shelled Myrnohrad and Illinivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with artillery - 7 people were wounded there.

Russians dropped three bombs on Illinivka, killing a 51-year-old woman and injuring another local resident.

Filashkin added that it was dangerous to stay in Donetsk region and urged people to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

