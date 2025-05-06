Enemy strikes 7 times at Kramatorsk industrial area: one person killed, one of wounded is in serious condition (updated)

On the morning of 6 May 2025, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Kramatorsk suffered 7 enemy attacks. According to preliminary information, all of them hit the industrial zone. We are establishing the consequences," he said.

Later, Honcharenko reported casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

"One person was killed and two were wounded - unfortunately, these are the consequences of the morning enemy shelling of Kramatorsk. One of the wounded is in a serious condition," he said.