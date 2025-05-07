Over 162 thousand war crimes of Russian Federation documented in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 162,000 war crimes of the Russian Federation have been registered.

This was announced at the United for Justice conference on May 7 by Yurii Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, there are almost 162 thousand registered war crimes. We see, in principle, not only now, but from the very first days, signs of a system. These crimes actually demonstrate Russia's policy towards Ukraine," he said.

According to the representative of the Prosecutor General's Office, the most common are Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure with missiles, drones and artillery.

"Attacks on civilian objects with all types of weapons, such as missiles, drones, and artillery shelling in places close to the front line. The next most common war crimes are ill-treatment, sexual violence against civilians and prisoners of war, abductions, and holding people in unsuitable places. And, of course, looting," the official said.

These crimes involve 872 suspects, of whom 164 have already been convicted, but only 18 have been sentenced. The rest were sentenced in absentia.

At the same time, the official suggests that the number of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation is much higher than the OGPU has registered. In particular, Belousov noted that it is not known how many people died in Mariupol, how many civilians were killed in the occupied territories or deported to Russia.

He added that as of now, according to the OGPU, 14,572 civilians, including 625 children, have been killed as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression, and more than 30,000 more have been injured. In addition, more than 218,000 civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

A total of 189,070 crimes related to Russian aggression have been recorded.

"This figure includes crimes against peace, human security and international order, including war crimes, as well as crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security," Belousov added.