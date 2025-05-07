Last night’s attack was atypical – Air Force

Russian forces carried out an atypical aerial attack on the night of 7 May 2025, which unfolded in several waves.

This was reported by Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Tonight’s attack was atypical, as it came in several waves. It began yesterday evening, around 8:30 p.m., with launches from various directions. The enemy attacked from Russia’s northern regions — Kursk, Bryansk, and, as usual, Millerovo — as well as from occupied territories and Rostov region. These are common launch areas for Shahed drones, with different types of launch sites used. It’s clear that strike UAVs can also be launched from mobile platforms. One of these attacks targeted our country tonight," Ihnat said.

According to him, Russian forces simultaneously launched strike UAVs and decoy drones in an attempt to complicate the air situation and hinder the work of the Air Force and Defense Forces in intercepting the real Shahed drones.

Read more: Sybiha on Russia’s night attack: Putin deliberately mocks US peace efforts

Attack on Kyiv on the night of 7 May 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, emergency services have cleared up the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

The enemy launched a combined attack on the capital, killing two people. Among the injured are four children. Damage and fires were reported. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the enemy targeted Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shahed drones.

Air defenses destroyed 2 out of 5 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed drones

Read more: May 7 and 8 declared days of mourning in Sumy community