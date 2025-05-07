Sybiha on Russia’s night attack: Putin deliberately mocks US peace efforts

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's night attack on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Russia strikes again in Kyiv. A loud night in the capital of Ukraine. As of now, two people are dead and others are wounded, including four children who suffered burns. Russia has also attacked Zaporizhzhia and other regions.



Putin is responding with such brutal attacks to Ukraine's unconditional offer of a ceasefire for 30 days or longer. He is deliberately mocking the peace efforts of the United States," the statement said.

Sibiga called for increased pressure on Russia to put an end to this terror.

"This is also another reminder why celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism together with Putin's Russia is unacceptable. These are not 'liberators', but war criminals," the minister summarized.

On the night of May 7, the Russian Federation launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were injured, and there were destructions and fires.

The occupiers also attacked Zaporizhzhia, and a man was injured.