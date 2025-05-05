18 buildings damaged in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District following Russian attack on May 4 – Klytschko. PHOTOS

Eighteen buildings were damaged in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District as a result of a Russian drone strike on May 4. All affected residents will receive UAH 10,000 in financial assistance from the city.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

The mayor inspected a residential building that was hit during the overnight attack. A drone strike on the roof caused a fire in a top-floor apartment, partially damaging the ceiling and burning out a room and hallway.

In total, 14 residential buildings and two kindergartens were damaged. Blast waves shattered windows in apartments and common areas.

"The city will restore the damaged homes and provide financial assistance to cover temporary housing for affected residents. Emergency teams promptly delivered plastic sheeting to seal broken windows and will help repair the damage. All residents in the Obolonskyi District affected by the drone strike will receive UAH 10,000 in compensation. So far, 500 applications have been submitted," Klytschko stated.

The Mayor of Kyiv reported that 610 residents of the buildings destroyed in Sviatoshynskyi District during the Russian attack on April 24 have already received one-time payments of UAH 10,000.

An additional 59 people have been granted UAH 40,000 each to cover rental housing while their apartments are being restored. Applications for assistance are still being submitted, Klitschko added.

As a reminder, on 4 May 2025, a drone attack in the capital caused destruction and fires in three districts: Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive attack on the capital.

As a result of the Russian strike, 13 people were killed and about 90 were injured.

