Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo Khudia and his parents, who were killed in massive Russian attack on April 24. PHOTOS

On Monday, April 28, Kyiv bid farewell to the family that was killed in a massive Russian missile attack on April 24 - 17-year-old Danylo Khudia and his parents Oleh and Viktoriia. Hundreds of people attended the farewell ceremony.

This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

The family lived in Sviatoshynskyi district on the first floor of the house that was destroyed by a Russian missile. They hoped that the young man could be saved. In the evening, rescuers recovered his body. Danylo's parents were also killed.

Danylo's younger sister Yana survived, she was injured and is currently in hospital. The teenager is also survived by his older sister.

"Yana is currently in the hospital under the care of the best doctors. She is conscious. She has a broken leg, torn ligaments in the other leg, and a (fractured - ed.) rib. Right now, she is in stable condition. She really wanted to come yesterday — she even tried to stand up despite the pain, pushing herself through it. She actually managed to get up. But the doctors said she shouldn’t and didn’t let her go," said the family’s friend Andrii.

It was reported that Danylo’s teachers and classmates came to say their goodbyes to the family.

Danylo was a student at the Kyiv Aviation Vocational College.

"He wanted to become an aircraft electrician and dreamed of helping to rebuild the Mriya," said Danylo’s friend Oleksandr.

Serhii Tolstyi, head of the Department of Aviation and Aerospace Engineering, said that Danylo was responsible, cheerful, and outgoing.

According to him, his classmates took the death of his friend very hard.

"His classmates are strong. They have remained strong. I asked them to study for themselves and for Dania (hypocoristics of 'Danylo' is 'Dania' - ed.note). They have a very serious responsibility now. This is a full-time department, so they will see each other every day. I am sure they will support each other," said Serhii Tolstyi.

Dania was most interested in sports, he loved basketball, said his friend Bohdan Tkachenko.

"I remember him as a kind person. He always helped us, made us laugh, was never rude and never did anything bad to anyone," adds Dania's friend Viktoriia.

Danylo's father was a soldier, he was undergoing rehabilitation and returned home two weeks before the tragedy.

Earlier, it was reported that 17-year-old Danylo Khudia and his parents Oleh and Viktoriia were among those killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on 24 April.

Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russia’s massive attack on the capital.

