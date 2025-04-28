Number of victims of rocket attack on Kyiv increases: man with burns dies in hospital
Today, on 28 April 2025, a 45-year-old man died in hospital from burns sustained as a result of an enemy attack on 24 April.
This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, he is survived by a minor daughter and a 6-year-old grandson. Their house was completely destroyed.
In total, the enemy took the lives of 13 people.
Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025
On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.
On 25 April, Kyiv declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of massive Russian attack on the capital.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password