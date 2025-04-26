Elimination of consequences of Russian strike on Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv is completed: 54 houses and 723 apartments are damaged

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian missile strike on April 24 was completed.

This was written by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian missile attack killed 12 people. Each loss is a separate tragedy that hurts the heart of every Ukrainian. The enemy destroyed families, orphaned children, and left dozens of families without homes and hope. This is a grief not only for Kyiv, but for the whole country," emphasized Tkachenko.

How many buildings were damaged?

The strike affected 54 apartment buildings and damaged 723 apartments with varying degrees of damage.

Specialists of the social protection department of Svyatoshinsky District City Administration continue to accept applications for compensation. As of today, 530 applications have already been submitted.

Rescuers have removed more than 2,400 cubic meters of destroyed building structures.

"My sincere gratitude to everyone who was at the scene of the tragedy from the first minutes - rescuers, medics, police, utilities, military and volunteers. Your work is a true heroism," wrote the head of KCMA.

Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24, 2025

On the night of April 24, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive strike caused destruction in five districts of the capital. The Svyatoshinsky district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

April 25 is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of yesterday's massive Russian attack on the capital.

The Russian attack killed 12 people and injured 87.