Remains of Tochka-U missile were found in bay in Obolon district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Experts discovered the remains of a missile in Verbluzha Bay in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES.

"In Kyiv, in the Obolon district, near Verbluzha Bay, local residents noticed the wreckage and, suspecting that it might be rocket fragments, reported the discovery to the relevant services," the statement said.

Specialists arrived at the scene and identified the remains of a Tochka-U missile.

"They do not pose an immediate lethal threat to the population, but remain potentially dangerous," the SES said.

What to do if you find a dangerous object

Do not approach!

Do not touch!

Call 101 immediately!

Following simple rules can save your life! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!