Kyiv resident detained for smuggling military-age men across border into Moldova for $30,000. PHOTO

Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed a resident of Kyiv who offered men with military service who wanted to avoid mobilisation to leave the country.

This was reported by the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

For $60,000, the suspect promised two men documents that would allow them to cross the border without hindrance. The scheme involved a two-stage payment: the men gave the first part, along with copies of their documents, as an advance payment, and the rest of the amount was to be paid directly at the border crossing.

The perpetrator also provided detailed instructions on how the fugitives should behave at the border and checked the authenticity of the money at a currency exchange office.

The police detained the dealer while he was trying to receive the first tranche of USD 40 thousand for the transfer of two men.

The offender has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 332 (unfinished attempt to illegally transfer persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 9 years in prison.

