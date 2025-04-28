Scheme to smuggle draft dodgers abroad for $8,000 uncovered in Zakarpattia – SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Three people were detained in Zakarpattia region for organising the smuggling of men of military age across the state border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, law enforcement officers stopped a car in which two residents of Zakarpattia were transporting six men to the border: four residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region, one Kharkiv resident and one Lviv resident. The organisers of the smuggling demanded USD 8,000 for each client.

It was established that the organizer of the scheme is a 25-year-old resident of Zakarpattia. He was detained immediately after receiving another payment from one of his "clients." His accomplices were also detained. All three suspects were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The Rakhiv District Court imposed on the organiser a measure of restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 908,000. His accomplices were also arrested for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 605,000 each.

If found guilty, the suspects face a sentence of seven to nine years' imprisonment.

