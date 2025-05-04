Consequences of the Shahed attack on Kyiv: 11 people injured, there is destruction in three districts (updated). PHOTOS

On 4 May 2025, a drone attack in the capital caused destruction and fires in three districts: Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Obolonskyi district: a fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a 12-storey building, the flames spread to the roof. The roof ceiling was partially destroyed.

At another address, 7 cars caught fire near a residential building.

Sviatoshynskyi district: a fire broke out in three one-storey private residential buildings.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a tree caught fire, damaging an electricity pole and the roadway under the railway bridge.

Victims

"In total, 7 people were injured in the drone attack, including 2 children. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

76 firefighters and 14 units of fire and rescue equipment were working at the scene.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that the number of victims in Kyiv had increased to 11 people, including 2 children!

