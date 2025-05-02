Landfill on fire in Zhytomyr: schools switch to remote learning. PHOTOS

Schools in Zhytomyr switched to distance learning due to a fire at a landfill.

This was reported by the press service of the regional State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"The fire engulfed about 800 square metres of solid waste. Thirty-one rescuers are working at the scene, and nine vehicles are involved. Strong wind gusts are making it difficult to fight the fire, contributing to its rapid spread. Nevertheless, rescuers are making every effort to contain the fire as soon as possible and prevent its further spread," the statement said.

At 23:51, the fire was contained over an area of 1.3 hectares.



















At the same time, the Zhytomyr City Hall decided to temporarily change the operation of educational institutions:

Today, Zhytomyr schools work in a remote format;

Kindergartens are operating as usual, but outdoor activities have been temporarily cancelled.

All competitions and training sessions of sports schools scheduled for the open air are cancelled.

